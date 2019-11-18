NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Community Center will host a Comedy Night at St. Charles Hall in New Bethlehem at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The show will feature Mike Conley and Jeff Blanchard from Historical Management.
Tickets are first come, first served and are $25 each. Snacks and alcoholic drinks are provided.
The evening will also include a Chinese auction, lottery tree and 50/50 tickets to help raise funds for the community center.
Volunteer firefighters in the area can receive one sponsored admission to the event.