SIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a chicken BBQ dinner at the fire hall (9234 Route 949) on Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. until sold out. This is a take out only event. The meal includes a half chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad and a roll for $10. Cost of a half chicken is only $5. All proceeds benefit the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.

