Fish dinner set for March 26
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will hold its seventh annual fish dinner Friday, March 26, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dinners must be pre-ordered and will be available for take-out only. The dinners are $9 and will include fried fish, a baked potato, cole slaw and dessert. To order, call 849-0817 by March 21.
Take-out dinners March 30
BROOKVILLE — Growin’ Grace Pre-school is holding a take-out dinner Tuesday, March 30. Catered by Shannon’s Catering, the meals will included stuffed chicken breast with mashed potatoes or beef tips over noodles, salad, bread and cookie. Meals are $8 and are available by advance sale only; no tickets will be available at the door. Tickets will be on sale until March 22 and area available at DeMans and Christian Book Store. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the preschool.