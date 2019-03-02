Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THE STEADIEST SNOW SHOULD FALL LATE IN THE DAY AND SUNDAY EVENING, BEFORE STARTING TO TAPER OFF LATER SUNDAY NIGHT. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&