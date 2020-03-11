It is with great interest that I read Dan Fleming’s column in this paper on March 8, with the headline “It’s election season — Let’s hear from local Dems”.
First of all, I’d like to thank Mr. Fleming for providing the opportunity to discuss issues that concern rural Pennsylvania Democrats. Too often, I find that many of us are insulated against differing viewpoints, and that is corrosive to a healthy democracy. Healthy debate and compromise are hallmarks of our great country, and have been since the Founding Fathers drafted the Constitution.
So, what DO local Democrats stand for? Well, that’s not a straightforward thing to answer. See, Democrats are a broad, diverse group — even locally. We do not expect every member of our party to have homogeneous views. There’s a place in our party for many positions — I know local Democrats who are pro-life, Democrats who own 50+ guns, Democrats who have worked (and some who still work) for the coal industry… the list goes on.
However, there are some positions that unite Democrats pretty much across the board. We are not interested in bigotry or hate speech; discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, or national origin is just flat-out wrong. We believe in the power of the working and middle class — traditionally, our party has fought for many things most people hold dear. Examples include the 40-hour work week, paid vacation, and a minimum wage that’s above the poverty line. While we may differ on how to pay for health care (we are not all Medicare-for-all adherents), we generally DO believe in covering those with pre-existing conditions under any plan. We believe in protecting our environment and natural resources.
Some issues do not follow traditional party lines; instead, they tend to break along individual preferences. Gun control is definitely one of those — rural Democrats do not want your guns! Most of us grew up using firearms, or at the very least were members of families with many gun owners.
Now, as an elected official, I think it’s important that the citizens of Clearfield County know where I stand personally on issues directly affecting Clearfield County:
I’m a staunch environmentalist. I personally believe that we are stewards of this planet, and owe it to our kids and grandkids to leave the Earth better than we found it. I grew up on a farm with very limited potable water, due to mining long ago. The regulations enacted to curb such pollution have served us all well, and continue to serve us well today.
I’m a fiscal conservative. I don’t spend more than I make, and I don’t think government should operate any differently. I’m deeply concerned by the federal deficit — a bipartisan problem which only seems to be brought up when it’s convenient for an election cycle.
I believe that investing in strong infrastructure pays dividends for generations. We all benefit from the wisdom of past generations, who saw the value in such investment in a myriad of ways.
I’m not interested in tearing down others. I strongly believe that anyone who complains about a problem should at least have a proposal for how to solve it. I’m an engineer at heart, and I’ve already begun working hard to address issues at the county level. I believe that in the end we are all on the same team; the division evident in our country is something to end, not something to celebrate.
My door is open to all. My email is shown below; if you have a question, concern, or just want to have a constructive conversation please reach out anytime. I love Clearfield County and I’m honored to serve!
Dave Glass is a Clearfield County Commissioner. He can be reached at dglass@clearfieldco.org.