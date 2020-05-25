KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Commissioners proclaimed May 17-23 as National EMS Week, and welcomed several emergency medical services providers to their meeting on May 21.
Jason Orton, the prehospital coordinator for ACMH, Chris O’Leath with Freeport Ambulance and Randy Thomas of Citizens Ambulance Service, all told the commissioners of the challenges their organizations have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began several months ago.
“It’s presented a lot of challenges,” Thomas said, noting that EMS workers have had to learn an entirely new way of working with patients. And he said, for the most part, the patients understand the extra precautions. “We’re protecting them, they’re protecting us.”
With more local residents out and about after the strict quarantines, Thomas said EMS workers have to treat everyone as if they are potentially positive coronavirus cases.
“It just changes how we approach what we need to do,” he said.
Thomas offered the sobering idea that local EMS agencies have finite staff, and they need to do everything they can to protect their workers so that they can continue to help the community. As more get sick, the EMS crews’ ability to respond decreases, he said.
O’Leath said that while the number of emergency calls have dropped during the pandemic, the calls they are getting now are more serious than before. He said that people are delaying calls to 911 until the last minute, because they don’t want to overburden the medical services.
“We’re seeing much sicker patients, even though we’re seeing less patients,” he said.
Because of that drop in call volume, O’Leath and others said EMS services are facing financial difficulties as their revenues decrease. They noted that their services require highly trained people, expensive equipment and costly vehicles.
“Nobody gets rich in EMS,” O’Leath said, noting that communities need to begin talking more about how to keep their EMS providers operating through this crisis.
“Some services are not going to come out of the other end of this,” he said, adding that people will lose jobs, communities will lose coverage and those in need of help will wait longer for that help to arrive. “That’s the alarm we need to be sounding.”
Thomas said Citizens has seen a 35 percent reduction in the number of emergency calls. The drop in calls, he said, will cost his service between $150,000 and $175,000 this year. He noted that’s lost revenue that can’t be made up.
Orton said the hospital has seen a 23 percent drop in ambulance arrivals during the pandemic.
“Don’t delay in calling 911,” he said. “You’re safe to come to the hospital.”
O’Leath also thanked the county employees who work at the 911 center. Thomas added that the employees in Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties have done a “spectacular job” during this crisis.
Other Business
• The commissioners noted that they had asked the state to authorize a mail-in only election for the primary, noting that it would have saved the county a lot of money. Commissioner Pat Fabian said that by offering both mail-in and in-person voting options, more people are needed on the county’s end to support the election, driving up the cost.
• An application for an Emergency Solutions Grant through the CARES grant program was approved on behalf of Armstrong County Community Action. The group is seeking $475,000 to help provide additional assistance for those who risk becoming homeless due to the pandemic.