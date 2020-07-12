PITTSBURGH — From the first pitchers meeting of spring training, Oscar Marin made an immediate impression on the Pittsburgh Pirates by conducting what Jameson Taillon jokingly called an Analytical Seminar for Dummies.
It was something Marin simplified for himself while taking a deep dive into the analytical world of data-driven baseball, a way to block out the white noise and concentrate on what the numbers were screaming.
By breaking down advanced analytics into layman’s terms, Marin taught Pirates pitchers how to speak his language and see baseball in a different light. The use of Rapsodo machines, Edgertronic cameras and TrackMan for data-driven reports available after every pitch have provided instant feedback for information-starved pitchers.
For Marin, it’s about knowing how a pitcher’s mind works and maximizing their repertoire with more precision on pitch location. He laid that foundation with the staff this spring and continued to preach it throughout the three-plus months the sport was shut down, to the point that he was confident the staff was ready.
That’s where Pirates manager Derek Shelton saw the true value of Marin and bullpen coach Justin Meccage, especially while the sport was shut down for three-plus months. Marin conducted Zoom calls with Pirates pitchers at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, not only providing pitching plans for them but keeping tabs on their progress throughout the covid-19 quarantine.
Players want information on everything from analytics to movement pattern, Shelton said, and if it’s not provided by the Pirates, then they will find it elsewhere.
Shelton knew he found the right man when he got “over the top” endorsements from major-league players he trusted about Marin’s reputation in the game and his understanding and ability to combine the teaching of advanced analytics with the biomechanics of pitching.
What Pirates pitchers have found is that the 37-year-old Marin is detail- and process-oriented, with a deep desire to be informed. Whether that’s through analytics or video review, he has proven to be thorough. With a background in biomechanics and a data-driven approach, Marin uses his engaging personality to teach pitchers how to understand the analytics.
That brings up the broader question: Will it work?
The Pirates pitching staff is counting on it. The starting rotation lost its ace in Taillon and a two-time All-Star in Chris Archer to season-ending surgeries. The bullpen lost All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez to an arrest, and his replacement, Keone Kela, has missed the first week-plus of training camp for undisclosed reasons. Even so, Pirates pitchers are buying in. They believe Marin already has made an impact.
Taillon credited Marin with being “extremely well-equipped” to help map out the mechanical changes of his shortened delivery, and “leading the charge” by putting weighted balls in his hand, convincing him to use a core velocity belt and medicine ball to strengthen not only his right elbow but his core in recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Trevor Williams said he feels like he “made a leap” while working with Marin during the downtime. They live nearby in Arizona, so Marin would meet twice a week with Williams to work on spinning his breaking pitches with consistency.
That feedback was missing from Marin’s predecessor, Ray Searage, and Pirates pitchers aren’t subtle about speaking up about how they suffered for it. The information Marin offers is not only new to them but welcomed in a way they never imagined.