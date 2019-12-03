Wednesday, December 4
Jefferson County Fair Authority will meet at 7 p.m. in the Conservation Center.
Thursday, December 5
Roseville Grange will hold its annual Christmas dinner at 5 p.m. Members are asked to take a covered dish and a guest.
Generally cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 5:07 am
