NEW BETHLEHEM – Practice for the 2019 New Bethlehem Area Community Choir Christmas Cantata will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem.
Practices will continue alternating between Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Monday evenings at 7 p.m.
This year’s cantata titled “Canticles in Candlelight,” will be presented at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at the First Church of God.
Anyone who likes to sing is invited to attend the practices.
The choir is under the direction of Bill Young. He can be contacted at (814) 541-3162.