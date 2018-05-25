ST. MARYS — Everyone has a career pathway story – and the Community Education Center (CEC) is seeking individuals and companies to share those stories! The CEC’s DISCOVER Partnership is a program aimed at enhancing career education for students and creating an awareness of local employment opportunities in Elk and Cameron Counties and the surrounding areas.
As part of this program, the CEC is developing an online career pathways library which will feature short videos profiling companies in the area as well as short video interviews with individuals. The interviews will share individuals’ career pathways and information about their current jobs. Companies and individuals from all types of industry sectors are welcomed; including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, sales, business/banking, public sector/local government, law, education, and natural resources.
Each year, the DISCOVER Partnership serves more than 1,800 enrollments of students, parents, educators and companies in various career development activities. Recent programs included Health careers day for high school students at Penn Highlands Elk, a STEM Career Showcase for Elk and Cameron elementary and middle school students, a series of Manufacturing 101 lessons for 7th graders, Ridgway and Johnsonburg Educator in the Workplace at Domtar, student job shadows, and company tours.
Those interested in participating in this exciting and important project may contact the CEC by June 1st at 814-781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.
