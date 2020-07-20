Open house
BROOKVILLE — Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house Sunday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. The department’s new truck will be dedicated during the open house.
Luncheon canceled
BROOKVILLE — The annual luncheon for retired employees of Brookville Hospital, scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, has been cancelled.
Chicken dinner
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Grange will hold a take-out chicken dinner Friday, August 7, curbside pick-up will be available 4 to 6 p.m. at the grange building. The meal will include stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, noodles, vegetable, salad, bread and dessert. The cost is $14 per meal. Only 200 meals will be prepared; reservations are preferred and appreciated. To place an order call Bill Moore at 849-5991. Proceeds will benefit the grange.
Cruise for the cure
CLARION — A “Cruise for the Cure” will be held rain or shine Saturday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clarion County Airport, sponsored by Knight Cruisers. Proceeds from the event will benefit patient care and the Sunshine Fund at Clarion Cancer Center. Admission is free for the family-friendly event. Donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made payable to Knight Cruisers and mailed to 3157 Shannondale Road, Mayport, PA, 16240.
Fundraiser canceled
SIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Garage and Garden Raffle, which was originally scheduled for May 16 and rescheduled for July 25, will be a ticket drawing at noon via facebook broadcast only.
There will be no public event because of the coronavirus restrictions. Winners will be notified by phone and posted on the department’s facebook page.