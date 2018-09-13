The Community Events column is open to all non-profit organizations. Items for this news column must be submitted by 11 a.m. Monday to be included in the Jeffersonian Democrat. All items may be edited and will be printed as space permits.
BAHS Class of 1969
There will be a discussion of plans for the 50th class reunion at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the social back room of the Brookville Firemens Club. All classmates are encouraged to attend this meeting. For more information, contact Rosalie Myers on Facebook or call her at (814) 221-7225.
Sasquatch Hunt
STANTON – The sixth annual Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Sasquatch Hunt will be held Sunday, October 14, at the Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Club in Stanton. Prize money will be awarded to the luckiest hunters, with food and drink to follow the hunt. Entry fees are $6 for adults, $3 for children 5-12, and free for children ages four and younger. The starting time will be 2:30 to 3 p.m. For more information please contact Barry Shields at 856-2300. Saturday, September 30, is the deadline to register for this year’s hunt.
Drivers Needed
BROOKVILLE — Volunteers are needed to drive veterans back and forth to area hospitals. Anyone who is able to help is asked to call the Jefferson County Veterans Affairs office at 814-849-3618.
Fall Dinner With Democrats
BROCKWAY — The Jefferson County Democrat Party will hold its Fall Dinner where county residents can meet the candidates. the dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, in Brockway.
For more information call (814) 661-8160; or go online to www.padems.com/county/Jefferson; or on Facebook go to JeffCoPaDems.
Scripture Rocks Tours
BROOKVILLE — Special guided tours of the Scripture Rocks Heritage park will be conducted every Sunday (weather permitting) through September 29. Tours start promptly at 2 p.m. and will last approximately 1 hour. This event is free to the public. Attendees should wear good walking shoes and be able to negotiate the park’s gravel trails. For more information contact the JCHC at (814) 849-0077 or go to scripturerocks.co
Help for Vets
The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides temporary assistance and case management to veterans who are experiencing a housing crisis. For veterans in Jefferson and Clarion counties, please call Samantha at 226-4785 ext. 205 or 814-221-3346 for more information.
Free Adult Ed
CLARION — If you or someone you know needs a high school equivalency diploma/GED or are planning to attend a trade school or college, contact Community Action, Inc.’s Career Development Project. Free classes are forming now. Enroll today by calling (814)938-3302 or toll free at 1-800-648-3381 or via email at careerdevelopment@jccap.org.
