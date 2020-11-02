Beef and noodles
CORSICA — Pisgah Presbyterian Church is having a take-out only beef and noodle dinner on Saturday, November 7. Children age 5 and young eat for free. Cost is $4 for children age 6-10 years old and $8 for anyone 11 years old and older. Proceeds benefit upgrades to the church media system to provide online services. Meals must be pre-ordered by calling (814) 221-0702 or (814) 229-8457.
Loving Touches craft show
BROOKVILLE — The auxiliary of Penn Highlands Brookville will hold its annual Loving Touches craft and gift show November 6 and 7 at The Heritage House. The show will be opened from 8 a.m. to. 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a large assortment of gifts, decorations, ornaments, baked goods and used books. Masks and social distancing will be required. Proceeds benefit the Penn Highlands Brookville Auxiliary.