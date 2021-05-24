Church sales

BROOKVILLE — Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a r rummage sale Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. There will also be an open kitchen and bake sale. On Saturday only there will be face painting for the kids and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a car wash, weather permitting. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Kids Zone (children’s) ministr4y and Red Bird Mission trip.

Chicken barbecue

BROOKVILLE — Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue two days during the Brookville Laurel Festival: Friday, June 18 during the sidewalk sale and Sunday, June 20 during the car show. Chicken will be available from 11 a.m. until sold out each day.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos