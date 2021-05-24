Church sales
BROOKVILLE — Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a r rummage sale Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. There will also be an open kitchen and bake sale. On Saturday only there will be face painting for the kids and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a car wash, weather permitting. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Kids Zone (children’s) ministr4y and Red Bird Mission trip.
Chicken barbecue
BROOKVILLE — Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue two days during the Brookville Laurel Festival: Friday, June 18 during the sidewalk sale and Sunday, June 20 during the car show. Chicken will be available from 11 a.m. until sold out each day.