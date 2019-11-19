Book fair
BROOKVILLE — The Fall Collective Goods (Books-Are-Fun) Book Fair will be held on Thursday, November 21, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital in the private dining room area (Level One) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Proceeds benefit Penn Highlands Brookville Auxiliary.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Chapel will hold its 11th annual free Thanksgiving dinner in memory of Harold Swartz, beginning at 1 p.m. November 28. For reservations, transportation, carry out or delivery, please call the church at 849-0817 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. by November 22.
Benefit dinner
CORSICA — A benefit dinner will be held Saturday, November 23, from 4 p.m. until sold out at the Corsica Fire Hall. The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable and dessert. Donations are $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 will eat free. There will also be a Chinese auction. Proceeds from the dinner will help with medical expenses for Dennis “Buckwheat” Simpson. Anyone wanting to help or make a donation is asked to contact Lisa Taylor at 715-0892, Penny Simpson at 379-3752 or Cathy Silvis at 648-1648.
Pancake breakfast
BROOKVILLE — Cub Scout Pack 64 is holding its semi-annual Pancake & Sausage breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Breakfast to-go will also be available at the door. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and children 12 years old and younger. Children age 3 and younger eat for for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Pack 64 Cub Scout; walk-ins welcome also. For more information, call Heather Whitcomb at (814) 715-0097.
Christmas cookies
RAMSAYTOWN — The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown is now accepting orders for its annual cookie sale. The cost of cookies this year is $4 per dozen or $15 for a tray of four dozen cookies. Available are chocolate chip, cranberry chip, double chocolate, M & M, molasses (soft), oatmeal scotchies, peanut butter, pumpkin, snickerdoodles, sour cream drop, sugar and tassies (nut). The deadline to order cookies is Wednesday, November 27. No late orders can be accepted. Cookies will be delivered Monday, December 16. For more information please contact any member of the church, call 849-7251 or e-mail sisterpatti13@yahoo.com.
Holiday extravaganza
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Farm Bureau will hold a Holiday Extravaganza Saturday, November 30, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The show will feature local, homemade and family-owned items in recognition of Small Business Saturday. Anyone interested in having a table should contact Lorie Park at parkacres@yahoo.com. The table fee is $25 plus an item for the Chinese auction. The Holiday Extravaganza will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit agriculture education in Jefferson County.
Christmas bazaar
COOLSPRING — The annual Christmas bazaar will be held Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oliver Township Social Center in Coolspring. There will be a soup luncheon, bake sale, trash and treasure and 21 vendor tables, offering live evergreen wreaths, Rada products, gourmet flavored coffees, craft items, Usborne children’s books, Avon, LuLa Roe, Paparazzi jewelry, Color Street nail care, Damsel Line of Defense, Gold Canyon candles, doggie streets, red stone candy and more. Local author Cheri Shaffer will be signing copies of her book, Coolspring Story. Proceeds will benefit the Oliver Township Playground
Cookie walk
BROOKVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will hold a Christmas cookie walk Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m. until sold out. The holiday cookie boxes are $12. For more information call 849-0817.