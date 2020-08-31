Bake sale
SIGEL — A bake sale will be held Saturday, September 5 beginning at 9 a.m. at Truman’s Store in Sigel to benefit Sigel United Methodist Church.
Free clothing
CORSICA — Pisgah Presbyterian Church’s Giving Closet will hold its 14th annual free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12 at 36 Church Street in Corsica. There will be gently used children’s and adult clothing, footwear and coats. Limited amounts of new underwear, socks, diapers and hygiene items will be available. No proof of income is required. Donations of these items will be gratefully accepted. For more information email dastephens63@yahoo.com or text 814-229-8457.
Sigel VFD to hold pig roast
SIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Pig Roast on Saturday, September 12, at the pavilion located at 3344 Roseville-Sigel Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the all-you-can-eat dinner will begin serving at 4 p.m. On The Brink will be performing from 4-7 p.m. Cost of the meal is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and children 5 and under eat for free. All proceeds benefit the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.