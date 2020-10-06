Beekeepers meeting
ALTOONA — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekerps will meet at the Altoona Lighthouse men’s Christian fellowship, 224 Woomer Road, Altoona, at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11. The topic will be value added products. There is no fee charged; everyone is welcome. For more information call 814-472-7637.
Harvest Festival
BROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic’s annual Harvest Weekend will be held on October 24 and 25. Kettle-cooked apple butter will be made on Saturday, October 24. Apple butter and apple dumplings will be available for sale before the 5:15 p.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday. A stuffed pork chop dinner will be offered on Sunday, October 25, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Dinners are take-out only. Cost of the dinner is $10.