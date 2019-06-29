Community Guidance Center announced the addition of psychiatrist Peter Hauber, M.D. to its medical staff. Dr. Hauber returns to Community Guidance Center as its Medical Director and will provide oversight of medical and clinical aspects of all services and programs offered by the local mental health organization beginning Monday, June 10th. This development provides our community with much-needed and increased access to important mental and behavioral health care. Mental and behavioral health issues and disorders affect approximately 1 in 4 people in The United States, and there is often a correlation between the two according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Dr. Hauber will be onsite at Community Guidance Center in Indiana (793 Old Route 119 HWY N, Indiana, PA 15701) Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. He will be available via telepsychiatry for Community Guidance Center’s Punxsutawney office (200 Prushnok Dr, Ste 103, Punxsutawney, PA 15767) on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Dr. Hauber will also be available via telepsychiatry for Community Guidance Center’s Clearfield office (600 Leonard St, Clearfield, PA 16830) on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
To make a referral or for more information, please visit Community Guidance Center’s website, thecgc.com, or call 1-888-686-1991.