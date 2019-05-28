NEW BETHLEHEM – The 2019 Community Hymn Sing, sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, in the Gumtown Memorial Park in New Bethlehem.
Those in attendance are invited to choose a favorite hymn from the provided hymnals to be sung by the congregation.
This is the 13th year of the hymn sing.
The Rev. Brenda Aughenbaugh will lead the singing.
The Redbank Valley Church Association Festival of Music will be held at the Clarion County Fair at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.