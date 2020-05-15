ST MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys has received an outpouring of support from the community throughout National Skilled Nursing Care Week, said Administrator Arlene Anderson.
The observance May 10-16 is sponsored by the American Health Care Association recognizing skilled nursing centers, their residents and staff.
The 2020 theme is “Sharing our Wisdom,” showcasing insight, purpose and wisdom that can be learned from senior citizens.
Elk Haven kicked off the celebration early with a community car parade Friday. Family members and the public lined up to drive by and wave to the residents and staff, some with balloons on their cars and signs expressing support. The nursing home’s Facebook page called the turnout “overwhelming.”
Anderson said throughout the pandemic, individuals, businesses and organizations in the community have conducted several acts of kindness for residents and staff, including sending cards and letters and donating baked goods.
A local source also donated leggings for all of Elk Haven’s nursing staff to wear, Anderson said. Sheetz provided a discount on coffee for the staff coffee bar.
National Fuel and Seneca Resources are sponsoring a food truck for all nursing home staff members Friday, Anderson said, and Brandy Camp Creamery brought its ice cream truck to the facility Thursday.
“A family is also building us a ‘chatterbox’ for resident and family visits,” Anderson adds. “It’s really been amazing.”
A chatterbox is a plexi-glass box on wheels that residents will be able to sit in outside for family visits, Anderson explained.
Elk Haven is currently allowing scheduled window visits in the front lobby area, and family members must wear masks.