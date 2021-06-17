Political leaders are continuing to debate the efficacy of hiking the minimum wage to $15, but many businesses are beating them to the punch and boosting base wages in an effort to attract new talent to fill vacancies amidst a worker shortage.
In Pittsburgh, several local companies and employers are bumping up hourly wages for workers as they try to coax residents back to work. Allegheny County, fretting over a lifeguard shortage at its public pools, has pushed the hourly rate up to $14 and made certification classes free. Kennywood is sweetening its hiring package with free fries and park games and many positions set at $14 or $15 an hour to bring in more workers for the summer. Larger employers ranging from Best Buy to Amazon to Costco are boosting wages, as well.
This is good news for all Pennsylvanians, as a rising tide lifts all boats. Increasing wages will benefit employees in terms of their bank accounts and well-being.
It’ll help with staff recruitment and retention and should improve quality of service, thereby benefiting both the company as well as customers. It’s possible that some of the increased costs will be passed on to consumers, but as businesses ramp up staffing, swelling revenue could cover the increased wages at least in part.
The labor shortage in Pennsylvania predates the COVID-19 pandemic, but some business owners argue that the current shortage has been exacerbated by the $300 federal unemployment enhancement.
Some states are reinstituting a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits provide proof of job search activities as a way to wean folks off unemployment as the threat of the pandemic wanes due to the rising number of vaccinated residents.
Increasing wages is another way to push back against employment hesitancy. One telling story involves Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, which raised its wages to $15 an hour in May to goose staffing for the summer months when families have more of a hankering for frozen treats. The shop received more than 1,000 job applications within days.
Such anecdotes seem to support an argument for increasing the minimum wage, but, in effect, individual companies deciding to do this for themselves negates the need for a federally mandated minimum wage hike. As more companies raise their wages in the area, pressure will increase on their competitors to raise wages to attract talent or risk losing out.
The net result should be a better-paid, larger and more loyal workforce as the U.S. continues to rebound from the pandemic.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board