DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois Benefiting THON committee has organized “Concert for a Cure” in order to raise funds for the Penn State Dance Marathon dedicated to battling childhood cancer. The event will include dinner and the show, and is planned for 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois.
The concert will feature local acts including Jessica Clontz, Natalie Dewyer, Nate Horner, Gary Bickerstaff, Carrianne Psomas, and Alaina Shaffer. The cost is $10 per person and will directly benefit THON.
The largest student-run philanthropy in the world, engaging more than 15,000 students across Pennsylvania, THON has raised $157 Million for the Four Diamonds Fund since its inception in 1977. The event’s sole beneficiary, and a leader in the fight against pediatric cancer, the Four Diamonds Fund fills in the funding gaps that insurance leaves for the patients it serves, enabling families to focus on caring for their child. Because of large donors like THON, Penn State Hershey Hospital recruits world-class talent to continue innovative research, and to maintain and expand the state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital.
For more information, contact Katelyn Long at kjl5538@psu.edu