Concussions should always be taken seriously, and athletics and falls are the top ways to receive a concussion. Athletic trainers are often on the sidelines and first to help an athlete. David Younkin, a certified athletic trainer with Penn Highlands Healthcare who works with athletes at Penn State DuBois, demonstrates with Katlyn Cappetta, a Penn State DuBois athlete, how part of an exam for a concussion might be checking a pupil’s response to light.