Back in the 1990s, the then-23rd District that included Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties was represented by a moderate Republican, Bill Clinger. Clinger, a lawyer from Warren, rose to the chairmanship of the House Government Oversight Committee, in no small part because his bipartisanship overrode his avuncular partisanship.
Clinger retired in 1996 after 18 years of service. He is still around, at age 89.
And he is angry.
Clinger joined with 26 former lawmakers — Republicans — who asked current Republicans who control the House of Representatives to vote in favor of a resolution that would terminate President Trump’s specious declaration of a national emergency, done to pay for a wall along the southern U.S. border that Trump claims will end an illegal immigration crisis.
Clinger has a point. Congress — Republicans and Democrats — ought to vote to end the emergency declaration, and do so by veto-proof means.
But this debacle is not Trump’s fault. This is Congress’s fault.
Congress long ago — in 1976, just before Clinger took office — gave then-President Gerald Ford sweeping powers to declare emergencies. The law applies to subsequent Presidents, including Trump.
Trump might be philosophically wrong to declare an emergency where none exists, but he has the power to do so. Congress gave him that power.
Congress should take back that power, not just now, but for the future.
The Constitution says that, in financial matters, “Presidents propose, but Congress disposes.” Congress is supposed to rule on all expenditures.
When being in Congress produced good governance, those principles were followed. That was Clinger’s era.
Something changed in the 1990s. Getting re-elected became, not the most important function of a Congressman, but the only function.
A safe way to get re-elected was to stay away from controversial votes. Why not let Presidents make those decisions, the Constitution be damned?
That has gotten us to where we are today, with a politically crafty President taking advantage of powers ceded to him by spineless members of Congress.
Clinger and his co-signers are urging current Congressmen to restore the Constitutional premise of Congressional primacy in powers of the purse.
He is correct — just as Trump is correct in asserting his authority.
But the broader question is this: Should the country be run according to the Constitution, as a limited-powers republic? Or should a supine gaggle of political hacks cede power to Presidents to, in effect, rule by decree?
Only a veto-proof repudiation of Trump’s declaration would set matters aright.
Sadly, Congress values re-election over integrity.
— Denny Bonavita
