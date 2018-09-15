The House will consider a bill scaling back the Affordable Care Act in the week of Sept. 17, while the Senate will debate appropriations for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the week ending Sept. 14.
HOUSE
$147 BILLION APPROPRIATIONS BILL: Voting 377 for and 20 against, the House on Sept. 13 gave final congressional approval to a $147 billion appropriations bill for several departments and agencies in fiscal 2019, which starts Oct. 1. In part, the bill (HR 5895) would provide $86.5 billion for veterans programs including health care for seven million individuals; $44.6 billion for energy and water programs; $10.3 billion for construction at military bases; $7 billion for Army Corps of Engineers public-works projects and $4.8 billion for operating the legislative branch including a boost in funding to defend Capitol Hill against cyberattacks.
A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.
Voting yes: Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, Bill Shuster, R-Hollidaysburg, Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley
SENATE
CHARLES RETTIG, IRS COMMISSIONER: Voting 64 for and 33 against, the Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed Charles P. Rettig, 62, a tax attorney in private practice in Beverly Hills, Calif., for a five-year term as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, where he will be in charge of administering and enforcing U.S. tax laws and conventions.
A yes vote was to confirm Rettig.
Voting yes: Pat Toomey, R, Robert Casey Jr., D
$147 BILLION APPROPRIATIONS BILL: Voting 92 for and five against, the Senate on Sept. 12 agreed to the conference report on HR 5895 (above). The $147 billion measure provides $44.6 billion for energy and water programs, including $4.4 billion for a revolving loan fund to help communities upgrade drinking-water systems and outlays to help schools replace lead-poisoned drinking fountains. In addition, the bill increases budgets for mental health and suicide prevention programs for veterans and provides $454 million for addressing veterans’ opioids addiction.
A yes vote was to approve the conference report.
Voting yes: Toomey, Casey Jr.
