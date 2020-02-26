DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow and windy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.