The Clearfield County Conservation District’s new no-till corn planter is a “win-win” for local farmers and residents, Agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl of the Clearfield County Conservation District said.
The conservation district recently purchased a state-of-the art John Deere 1755 four-row no-till corn planter that it will rent to local farmers to plant their crops.
No-till allows farmers to plant their crops without plowing the fields, which reduces erosion of topsoil, improves the water quality of local waterways and saves farmers money and time, Hepfl said.
“The conservation district is all about no-till,” Hepfl said.
Roughly 64 percent of the farmland in Pennsylvania is planted using no-till, Hepfl said. However, in Clearfield County only about 17 percent of the farmland is no-till.
One reason why local farmers don’t use no-toll is the machinery is usually more expensive, especially for small farmers. But starting next year, farmers will be able to rent the conservation district’s corn planter for only $15 per acre.
“It’s hard for a farmer to go out and buy a $50,000 machine but we can buy it and give them the opportunity to learn and use our equipment without putting them under financial stress,” Hepfl said. “Our goal is to get people the equipment to start no-tilling more and adopt it on their farms.”
Hepfl said the conservation district was able to purchase the no-till corn planter with the help of The PGP ethanol plant and its parent company Zeeland Farms.
All the major crops like corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, oats can be planted using no-till planting, Hepfl said.
He said there are farms in Clearfield County that have been using no-till farming for more than a decade to great success, Hepfl said.
Hepfl said local farmers have already done a lot to improve water quality in the area and there is already strong interest from local farmers in the new machine.
In addition to the corn planter, the conservation district has a 10-foot and a seven-foot no-till planters that it rents out to farmers. Prior to purchasing the new corn planter the conservation district’s no-till equipment is used to plant about 600 acres a year in Clearfield County.
“And we are hoping to do even more next year,” Hepfl said.
The new corn planter was delivered in May and this year, because it is a new machine, the conservation district used this year as a test run. He said the no-till corn planter planted 75 acres on four farms across Clearfield County
“It did excellent on all four farms,” Hepfl said.
The conservation district will begin renting out the machine in spring of 2021.
The conservation district is holding a field day for farmers to learn how to use the new corn planter and it will include a demonstration on how the equipment works.
“All the speakers will be farmers teaching other farmers on how they do it,” Hepfl said. “We learn best from people who have tried it before.”
The event is on Friday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kennis Dairy farm in Troutville.
This event is sponsored and presented by Clearfield County Conservation District, Pennsylvania Grain Processing, PA No-till Alliance, Local Seed Company, West Central Equipment, and Long Acres Farms.
This event will be held in an outdoor setting, boxed lunch will be provided and facemasks will be available. Attendance is free but signup is required by Monday, call Clearfield CCD at 765-2629 to sign up.