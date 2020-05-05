(TNS) — The cascading effect of the coronavirus is being felt at the Pennsylvania Department of Transporation, where officials there are preparing to restart operations in 24 counties following the coronavirus shutdown.
Acting Secretary of Transportation Yassmin Gramian and Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers were asked a handful of questions Tuesday during a virtual press conference, which ranged from what is the future of construction projects in parts of Pennsylvania, how are fines being assessed during the pandemic, what will be the protocol to get a drivers’ licenses, how are projects going to be funded, what is the state of finances at PennDOT, and more.
The fate of PennDOT’s operations lies in whether the department receives a chunk of federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Gramian said she is hopeful to receive $700 to $800 million for the remainder of the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as another $1.3 billion for the federal fiscal year 2020-21, which begins Oct. 1.
If that funding is allocated to the commonwealth, it would “give a boost to the economy, on the construction side,” she said. That money would also support suppliers and technical trade businesses.
Until then, the department has lost 30 percent of its revenue in April. PennDOT construction projects that were paused, the non-critical ones that weren’t under construction throughout the pandemic, started back up again on May 1.
The economic outlook is a bit murky as of now, so much so that officials at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and PennDOT agreed to an extension. The commission is unable to make a payment to the state in July when they owe a multi-million dollar payment. A payment was made by the commission in April, Gramian said.
As construction projects start to kick in, the secretary said the state is asking contractors to have plans prepared that show alternative ways to both speed up timelines of projects that have been stopped and plans that explain how they are going to prevent the spread of COVID-19. PennDOT is going to have a liaison who ensures the contractor is adhering to both plans, she said.
Moving forward, as the transition from the stay-at-home phase to reopening phase unfolds, 24 counties that are marked in “yellow,” where reopenings of certain types of operations are permitted, PennDOT plans to start to open as soon as possible drivers’ license and photo ID centers.
“We’ve put plans together for across the commonwealth for the eventual reopening of 75 driver’s license centers, 26 stand-along photo centers,” Myers said. “Inevitably, we want to open all of those, but the 24 county area region, we want to open them as quickly as possible in the next week.”
Services will change. For the safety of both employees and the public, some requests will not be fulfilled immediately, Myers said. He noted that learner’s permits won’t take priority over new residents seeking a Pennsylvania driver’s license.
“The other thing, certainly from a social distancing standpoint, we will be limiting the number of customers inside the buildings at any given time,” he said. “We are certain that our employees will be wearing masks before coming in. Once inside the building, there will be social distancing as well. It’s a shared responsibility. We are a customer interacting business. We want to do that as safely as possible.”
If a line appears outside the building, social distancing will also be required, as well as anyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask.