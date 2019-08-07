Picture this if you will: A woman and her two children sit in an old Ford model A truck. It is wintertime, yet the children are wearing no shoes and no jackets. Only the younger one is wrapped in a blanket while sitting in his mothers lap.
Their hair is disheveled, their plain clothes tattered and wrinkled, their faces are dirty, and none of them are smiling. They look like nomads who have been traveling for a long time, and they very well could have been.
The mother’s clothes are threadbare. Though young, her face is etched with lines from having lived a hard life, making her look much older than her true age. The disconcerting look on her face makes you realize that she is worried over when and where they will get their next meal.
Can you see her? Can you?
You see, this was a typical scene from not so very long ago. This was my grandmother’s generation.
During and after the Great Depression many people traveled around the country looking for work. Entire families packed their meager belongings and went in search of paying jobs. They were not picky, they were willing to work for what they could get just to put food on the table. And some no longer had a table.
The next generation, my generation, had a burning desire to leave home at an early age in order to improve our living conditions. The old farm house in which I lived did not have air conditioning, color television, or even a bath tub.
I look around now while eating out or shopping and notice that the employees are mostly 20 to 30 year old people alongside some senior citizens who have returned to the work force. I wonder, “Where are the teenagers working. Or are they?”
Getting a job and establishing a place of my own was my top priority. As a teenager I worked an after school job and also on Saturdays. I saved most of what I made. It just never occurred to me to stay on the farm. I was taught to become independent and to support myself.
I was raised by the generation who survived the Depression. Theirs was a hard life but they made it through the tough times knowing how to stretch a dime, hunt and fish, grow vegetables and sew, mend, fix or repair anything that needed it. Not only could you not afford to hire someone to repair something that was broken, it was downright embarrassing to admit that you could not fix it yourself.
The can-do attitude of the times kept us going and always striving to be better or do better. This was the legacy passed down from my grandmother’s generation.
The transition of power from the Baby Boomers to the Millennials is taking place. Sorry generation X but you were named correctly.
Things that made the Baby Boomers the greatest generation are no longer recognized or appreciated. From fighting wars and liberating millions from oppression and dictatorships, to inventing — well, everything, to building massive cities and infrastructures. They always answered the call to duty.
The mindset of today’s teenager is concerning to me. I’m not sure why, maybe because I think they have it too easy.
What should I care if my neighbor has two teenagers yet his trash can sits on the curb for weeks at a time? Or that he is paying someone to mow his yard?
What should I care if I see only elderly volunteers in civic organizations and church functions?
I guess I care because I am concerned about the future of our country. My ancestors, and yours, worked hard to create a better place for our children and in doing so made a better place for the next generation.
The next generation is here and what are they doing other than reaping the rewards afforded to them by the previous generation? Whining and complaining come to mind.
Today high school students “need,” and are given, a safe haven to go to when something is upsetting to them. My high school classmates were drafted to fight in the Vietnam war. If something was upsetting to us we prayed, and we kept on moving forward.
A lesson for all ages can be learned from the Dust Bowl generation. The impossible can be accomplished if you try, hard work does not kill you, taking pride in your work shows your true inner being, and never giving up proves you can survive no matter what comes your way.
My prayer is for today’s teenager. May you answer the call and go above and beyond the call of duty, making us proud of your generation.
Jennifer Whittington, a native of Alabama, now lives in North Carolina where she owns a mountainside farm. She has been involved with the healthcare industry most of her life but, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, her passion is cooking and hospitality.