COOKSBURG – The 2019 Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up will be held from Thursday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 15.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free
Carving begins on Thursday featuring 16 chainsaw carvers transforming the logs into beautifully crafted pieces of art all weekend long.
Chainsaw carvers participating this year are Ernest Quinn, Amber Long, Todd Gladfelter, Adam Tate, Elaine Foys, Bob Anderson, Jim Fife, Kevin Black, Doug Ryan, Phil Yordy, Randy Rupert, Brian Fox, Bill Kohler, Travis Burrows, Steve Nelson and Don Cyphert.
An auction will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, and at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. Registration for the auction begins at 3 p.m. each day.
The Sawmill Craft Market will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with additional craft vendors set up in the large classroom.
Stock car driver Charlie Powell will be at the Sawmill on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for autographs and pictures with his race car.
Kettle corn will also be available.
For more information, call the Sawmill at (814) 927-6655.