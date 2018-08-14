RIMERSBURG – Winning entries from the Rimersburg Cookie Daze parade on Saturday, Aug. 11, are as follows:
FLOATS:
• Business Float — 1st Place, Haws-Ricker Insurance Services.
• Large Float — 1st Place, Rimersburg Senior Center; 2nd Place, Piggy Bank Farms.
• Medium Float — 1st Place, New Athens Church of God of Prophecy; 2nd Place, Johnson Family Farms.
• Small Float — 1st Place, Schwab Family.
MARCHING UNITS:
• Stars Senior Drill Team — 1st Place.
• Stars Junior Drill Team — 1st Place.
• Union Youth Cheerleading Team — 2nd Place.
• Best by Judges’ Choice — Civil Air Patrol.
• Marching Unit Judges’ Choice — Union High School Band.
FIRE APPARATUS:
• Best Appearing Pumper — Sligo VFD.
• Best Appearing Brush Truck — East Brady VFD.
• Best Appearing Rescue Truck — Rimersburg VFD.
• Best Appearing Tanker — Rimersburg VFD.
• Oldest Piece of Apparatus — Knox VFD.
• Longest Distance Traveled — Knox VFD.
EMS UNITS:
• Best Appearing Unit — Knox Ambulance Service.
• Longest Distance Travelled — Knox Ambulance Service.
