On Friday night, children of all ages joined us at the Redbank Valley Public Library at a stuffed animal creation party to stuff-a-friend of their very own to take home with them.
Afterwards, Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped in for a visit, read stories, and got pictures taken with all of the girls and boys.
It was a fun time with friends — thanks for coming!
The library’s annual cookie sale is coming up on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14.
Stop in and pick out your favorites for the holidays for only $5 a dozen. Pre-orders are being accepted, so if you would like to guarantee you get a certain kind, please call us at the library at (814) 275-2870.
We open at 9 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, and walk-in cookie orders are accepted and filled on the spot.
It’s not too late to take us up on wrapping all of your Christmas gifts. On Saturday, Dec. 21 we will be offering free gift wrapping. Think of the time and money you will be saving if you let us wrap your gifts! Let us take away some of the stress of the Christmas season by helping you out with this one part of it. We have a variety of wrapping papers suitable for any gift. So, pack up your car, and stop in to see us on Saturday, Dec. 21 to get your gifts wrapped!
Preschool Playgroup is being held on Tuesdays all this month and it starts at 10:30 a.m. We will be doing holiday-themed stories and crafts all throughout December. So, if your child is not in school yet, bring him or her to the library on Tuesday mornings for some fun and socialization with friends their own age.
Book Club is meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. to discuss the book “Almost Everything” by Anne Lemont. Join us for snacks and socialization. We love to see new faces and hear what others have to say about books.
Don’t forget all of the services that the library has to offer too! You can get your passport here, use the computers, we have free Wifi use, week-long DVD rentals, magazines and books of all sorts, and we are here to help you use our services as well. As always, check our calendar for upcoming events and programs at rvlibrary.org.