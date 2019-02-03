CLEARFIELD County
Weather-related crash
Pennsylvania State Police investigated a weather-related accident Wednesday shortly after noon that sent three people to Penn Highlands DuBois with what were reported to be minor injuries.
According to PSP reports, a 2000 Volvo was facing north in the southbound lane of travel on Hoovertown Road in Huston Township due to the snow-covered roadway. A 2014 Toyota Tacoma reportedly driven by driven by Zachary A Burdick, 25, traveling south crested a hill and curve and was unable to stop due to the snow. The Tacoma struck the Volvo head-on, according to the PSP report. No one was reported injured in the Volvo, but Burdick, Johnna G. McDougal, 22, and a child who were in the Toyota all were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Drug violations
Lawrence Township Police arrested two people on drug charges Friday afternoon after responding to the area of 21st Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers apprehended the vehicle, occupied by Samantha Weber, 22, and Richard Oswalt, 26, both of Clearfield. The police report says officers smelled marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia in the car. A search reportedly resulted in the discovery of additional drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Charges were filed.
Drug, firearm arrests
As part of an ongoing drug investigation, Lawrence Township Police, in concert with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, Curwensville Borough Police and Clearfield Borough Police Friday executed a search warrant at 1815 Daisy St. Ext. in Clearfield. Recovering a large quantity of methamphetamine, mushrooms, marijuana and various articles of drug paraphernalia as well as several firearms inside the residence, officers arrested Vincent Panebianco, 29, Mallory Bloom, 26, Darrell Taylor, 29, and Lukus Pickard, 35, all of Clearfield. The four were taken to the Clearfield County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.
Truck grille stolen
Lawrence Township Police are investigating the theft of a grille early Saturday morning at 150 Hotel Heights in Clearfield.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Rollover accident
A Brookville woman, Dana L. Smeal, 45, was transported to the hospital in Punxsutawney after the vehicle she was driving, a 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara, went out of control shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on Route 36 in Oliver Township and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof on the shoulder of the road.
The Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle, which was traveling at what should have been a safe speed, began to fishtail as it came through a right curve, traveled off the southbound shoulder of the highway and up the embankment, reentered the southbound shoulder and rolled over, coming to rest on the southbound shoulder facing northeast.
Assisting at the scene were the Lindsay Volunteer Fire Department and Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Department. Smeal was transported to the hospital by Jefferson County EMS.
Mailboxes vandalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the vandalizing of two mailboxes along W. Liberty Road in Winslow Township in Jefferson County and a number of others in Sandy Township in Clearfield County. According to the PSP report, the mailboxes were struck around 8:30 p.m. Friday. It is believed, according to the report, the damage was caused by a Chevrolet pickup with a V snowplow. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PSP in DuBois at (814) 371-4652, or Sandy Township Police.
Deer-related crash
Pennsylvania State Police report a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta went out of control and crashed into a post that had three mailboxes on it Friday about 8:27 a.m. after the driver braked hard to avoid hitting a deer. The car reportedly spun through two 360-degree turns before coming to rest in a snowbank. It was driven from the scene after the driver left his information for the property owner.
Groundhog Day incidents
Providing coverage for the 2019 Groundhog Day Festival in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania State Police report numerous traffic stops that resulted in one arrest for driving under the influence, one Act 64 drug violation, six traffic citations, and the issuance of 13 written warnings.
