ELK COUNTY
Drug possession
A 31-year old James City man, Ronald Lucore, was arrested Friday night in Jones Township on drug charges after a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle determined drug activity was under way and called for a K-9 unit. The dog, Nando, alerted to illegal drugs and a search of the vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, yielded suspected heroin, methamphetamine and related paraphernalia, according to the PSP report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of about $5,000 worth of copper telephone cable with black plastic outer covering. The cable was taken from reels located at a parking lot and storage facility in Rose Township belonging to S&S Communications of Acme. The facility is next to Earthworx, near the intersection of SR 36 and Alaska Road. The theft took place between 9 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 7 a.m. the next morning, according to the PSP report. Anyone with any information regarding the theft is asked to call police at (814) 938-0510.
