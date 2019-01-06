CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug DUI
Lawrence Township police conducting a traffic stop Sunday at 2:45 a.m. at the Hampton Inn parking lot for expired registration and equipment violation determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and subsequently found drug paraphernalia in the car as well as a small amount of marijuana.
The driver was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw and later released to a sober individual. Charges are to be filed for the DUI and the drug related offenses.
DUI, drugs, disorderly
Lawrence Township police making a traffic stop for moving violations and an equipment violation in the area of Turnpike Avenue and Mill Road at 4:13 a.m. Sunday determined that both the driver of the vehicle and the passenger were under the influence of controlled substances. During the conducting of field sobriety tests, the passenger, a woman, reportedly became irate and disorderly and was ordered to stop her behavior several times. The driver was eventually taken into custody for DUI and the passenger for disorderly conduct. Police reports say drug paraphernalia was found in plain view inside the vehicle and a search resulted in the seizure of “several types of controlled substances.”
The driver was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw and the passenger was taken to jail. Charges are expected to be filed against both upon receipt of lab results.
Traffic stop, DUI
Lawrence Township police conducted a traffic stop in the area of River Road and Plaza Drive Sunday shortly after midnight when they saw a vehicle drift out of its lane several times. Officers determined that the 47-year old driver was under the influence of alcohol to an extent that he could not operate the vehicle safely and took him into custody and transported him to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Charges are expected to be filed upon receipt of lab test results.
Domestic disturbance, drugs
Lawrence Township police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance Saturday reportedly found that a 57-year old Clearfield man had pushed his wife into a wall after an argument. Responding officers reportedly determined the man was under the influence of controlled substances and found him to be in possession of five bags of what is suspected to be methamphetamines.
He was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
