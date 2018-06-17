CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Sobriety checkpoint
A sobriety checkpoint within the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C, DuBois Station patrol area Saturday resulted in two DUI arrests and one misdemeanor arrest as well as the issuance of 11 traffic violation citations and 17 warnings.
Driver flees crash
Pennsylvania State Police Friday investigated an accident in which the driver fled the scene of a crash in Ferguson Township, on Thompson Town Road near Gilbert Road.
The investigating trooper reported that the identity of the driver had been determined and charges would be filed through the office of District Judge James B. Glass.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief complaint in which someone drove an ATV on property in Bell Township Saturday about 3 a.m. causing damage to the victim’s yard at Covered Bridge Road and Fetterman Lane. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the PSP in Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which someone entered an unlocked residence at 836 Patchin Highway in Burnside Township while the victim was sleeping and took his house key and a collectible photo.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact PSP at the Punxsutawney office at (814) 938-0510.
DUI arrest
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 60-year-old man following a traffic stop at Thompson Town Road near Gilbert Road in Ferguson Township. DUI charges are to be filed in the court of District Judge James B. Glass.
Theft, criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a brown “horn chair” valued at $1,000 from a camp at 4010 Greenville Pike, Grampian. Additionally, a piano stool was thrown through a window, damaging the stool. The incident, which occurred sometime between May 27 and June 12, is the second burglary reported at the location since December.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP office in DuBois at (814) 371-4652.
DUI suspected
Pennsylvania State Police stationed in Punxsutawney Saturday investigated a one-vehicle accident in Bell Township in which a 2008 Nissan Frontier left the road and traveled about 250 feet before striking two trees.
Heavy damage to the pickup trapped the driver who had to be extricated by the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department. She was transported by Mahaffey Community Ambulance to an intercept with a medical helicopter and then taken by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Altoona Trauma Center for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.
Because the driver was suspected of driving under the influence medical blood records were to be sought.
Assisting Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Derek Southern at the accident scene were other PSP troopers from Clearfield and Punxsutawney as well as the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department, Mahaffey Community Ambulance and STAT MedEvac.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Tip leads to meth arrest
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Mike Berta, acting on an anonymous tip, approached a motorcyclist, Jason A. Chicola of Brockway, as he was parking at Bill’s Place in Brockway about 10 p.m. Saturday. When informed of the tip, the motorcyclist admitted he was in possession of a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia. Trooper Berta recovered the meth and paraphernalia from a black bag on the back of the motorcycle and arrested Chicola.
Drug possession and traffic violation charges were filed in the court of District Judge David B. Inzana and Chicola was confined in the Jefferson County Jail.
Mailboxes damaged
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage to at least two dozen mailboxes throughout northern Jefferson County in the pre-dawn hours Sunday.
Communities in which damaged mailboxes were reported included but are not limited to Union, Clover, Rose, Oliver, Knox and Pine Creek townships, according to PSP. Troopers believe the vandalism was by males driving a vehicle with its lights off. More incidents are expected to be reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PSP Punxsutawney office at (814) 938-0510. Contact can be anonymous.
ELK COUNTY
Shoplifting
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which items valued at $1,247 were taken from the St. Marys Walmart. According to the PSP report, a man and a woman entered the store about 4:25 p.m. June 13 and the man put 11 electronic devices into the woman’s purse. The two then left the store without paying for the items. They reportedly left the Walmart parking lot in a green sedan.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ridgway PSP office at (814) 776-6136.
