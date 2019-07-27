BROOKVILLE — The Laurel Eye Clinic has announced that Dr. Alex Corle is the newest optometrist to join their team of physicians. Dr. Corle joined the practice in July 2019.
Dr. Corle was born and raised in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania on a fifth-generation dairy farm. A graduate of Northern Bedford High School in 2011, Dr. Corle then attended Shippensburg University where he earned a B.S. in biology in 2015. Dr. Corle completed his schooling in June 2019, graduating from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University with a Doctor of Optometry degree. While completing his doctorate, Dr. Corle completed several externships, including spending a summer at the Altoona VA Hospital.
Dr. Corle will provide care to patients of all ages in the Laurel Eye Clinic’s Altoona office and will begin, later this year, servicing their Johnstown and Bedford offices.
In his free time, Dr. Corle enjoys watching soccer and baseball, reading sci-fi novels, and being outside.
The Laurel Eye Clinic is one of the largest eye care practices in the state, with ten locations in Central and Western Pennsylvania. The practice is also home to two state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Centers where over 5000 eye surgeries are performed annually. With the addition of Dr. Corle, the practice is now comprised of 14 doctors, including six surgeons, who offer comprehensive eye health, vision care and surgical services for patients of all ages.
For more information about Dr. Corle or the Laurel Eye Clinic, call 1-800-494-2020 or visit www.laureleye.com.