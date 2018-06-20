CLEARFIELD — Local duo, "Touch of Grey" will perform classic acoustic rock selections this Friday. Corner Concerts happen every Friday evening at 7 p.m. with different performers each week. All shows are held outside at Shaw Park on the corner of E. Market and Front Street. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beautiful downtown Clearfield community. Donations will be collected for Clearfield Revitalization Corporation.
In the event of rain, shows are cancelled. Some dates are still available for local performers to sign up. For more information, find Corner Concert Series on Facebook.
