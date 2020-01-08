John Cornman is interested in prehistoric technology. How did prehistoric Native Americans make and use the chipped stone artifacts we find today. During his program at the Friday evening, Jan. 17 meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, John will demonstrate how arrowheads are made and used, as well as some other prehistoric stone working skills.
Cornman's program, "Prehistoric Lithic Technology" begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the Corner of Main and White Street in Brookville. The program is free and the public is invited. Members and guests are also invited to bring items to show and tell.