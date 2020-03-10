HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional eight cases of novel coronavirus as of Monday, bringing the state’s total patient count to 10 amid growing pressure for a legislative response.
“Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “I have been coordinating with legislative leaders from both parties, and we have agreed to immediately work toward a package that would provide resources to ensure we are aggressively mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”
Wolf signed a disaster declaration Friday that provides increased support to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Center and the DOH in combatting the growing outbreak.
“The disaster declaration is an additional way we can be prepared, so I authorized the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency director or his designee, to assume command and control of all statewide emergency operations and authorize and direct that all commonwealth departments and agencies use all available resources and personnel as is deemed necessary to cope with this emergency situation,” he said.
Four new cases cropped up in Montgomery County over the weekend after the residents admitted traveling to other states with a COVID-19 outbreak, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. An additional four new patients were identified in Montgomery and Monroe counties on Monday.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and that they should be prepared too,” she said. “Right now, each of our presumed positive cases have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.”
Leaders in the House and Senate released statements Friday promising support for state efforts to halt the spread of the virus.
“The House of Representatives continues to work with the legislature, the governor’s administration, multiple state agencies and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on statewide preparedness plans along with addressing potential impacts on our employees and their families,” said House leaders Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, and Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, in a joint news release. “Meetings have occurred over the last few weeks to be as prepared as possible. We are ready to work to adjust state resources as necessary to address any COVID-19 related effects.”
“We have been in contact with the governor and are committed to the efforts to fight COVID-19 in the Commonwealth,” said Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, and President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson. “We will work with our colleagues to address the steps needed to combat the spread of this virus.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. has reported 476 cases and 19 deaths from the coronavirus. Worldwide, nearly 110,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 3,800 have died.