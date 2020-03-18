EASTON — Pennsylvania has recorded its first COVID-19-related death, an adult from Northampton County.
This individual was being treated at a hospital.
Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative.
No additional information was available about the person at press time.
By county, here are the number of coronavirus cases in the state as off noon Wednesday: Allegheny, 11; Beaver, 2; Berks, 1; Bucks, 9; Chester, 9; Cumberland, 10; Delaware, 14; Lackawanna, 1; Lehigh, 1; Luzerne, 1; Monroe, 7; Montgomery, 42; Northampton, 1; Philadelphia, 17; Pike, 2; Washington, 2; Wayne, 1; York, 2.