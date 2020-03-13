With professional sports leagues and the NCAA making unprecedented decisions to halt play over concerns surrounding the coronavirus, it was only a matter of time before high school sports were impacted as well.
That edict came down Thursday as the PIAA suspended the boys and girls state basketball tournaments — which had reached the quarterfinal round — as well as the Swimming and Diving Championships for a minimum of two weeks.
The PIAA’s decision to halt the swimming championships came on the morning of Day 2 of the Class AAA event and a day before swimmers from DuBois, Brookville, St. Marys and Clearfield were set to compete in the Class AA Championships.
Those area AAA schools were already at Bucknell in preparation of competing.
“We were already at Bucknell waiting in line for registration when the meet director called the coaches over and made the announcement.” said DuBois swim coach Michael Gressler. “The first thing I think of is health and safety of the kids and all family members. That should always be top priority. I know nobody wanted this meet postponed, but that’s where we are right now.
“The boys were naturally disappointed and upset when it was announced. Over the ride home the mood lightened and there were plenty of laughs and smiles. They are a fantastic group of young guys. They were already asking what we’re going to do for practice tomorrow. When the time comes they’ll be ready.
“Going forward we just need to keep prepared and ready to go for whenever we get word about a new date. These guys have been going since early November, so keeping ourselves mentally sharp, focused, and positive will be the biggest challenge.
“If they keep positive the body will respond and training will take care of itself. We’ll get creative and do some different things to break the monotony.”
While all those who reached state swimming are in a holding pattern, DuBois senior Ed Scott saw his chance to battle the nation’s top-ranked 152-pounder in the country — Chase Saldate of Gilroy, Calif. — end Thursday when the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic was postponed.
Event organizers said in a statement they hope to reschedule the event, but that could prove to be difficult given the schedules of wrestlers competing from all over the country.
The DuBois Dream also saw their season halted Thursday, as the Premier Basketball League joined professional leagues like the NBA, NHL to suspend games indefinitely.
The NCAA also announced Thursday that they had cancelled the Division I Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments and Wrestling Championships, along with all spring sports championship events.
Penn State and the Big 10 Conference suspended all spring sport activities, even practices — including the annual Blue-White football scrimmage.
The Penn State DuBois baseball and softball teams also saw their seasons come to a halt as well Thursday after each had just finished playing in South Carolina and Florida, respectively, to open the season. The Penn State University Athletic Conference released the following the statement on its programs:
“After careful review, and in an effort to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus, OVPCC has determined it is in the best interests of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans to indefinitely suspend all athletic-related activities. Effectively immediately, all Commonwealth Campus intercollegiate athletics activities shall cease.
“During this suspension of athletic activities, no athletic contests, practices or training will take place, including at non-University affiliated facilities. Student-athletes are expected to continue with academic progress as University and national organization eligibility standards for current and future semesters will apply.”
Penn State DuBois said more information will be passed along as more insight is gained in the coming weeks.
In a statement posted on the Penn State DuBois baseball Facebook page, head coach Tom Calliari released the following statement:
“Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am for these young men. Especially the seniors. I am so grateful to have coached these players who laid it on the line everytime we laced them up. Its been a pleasure. Keep hope that things change. We will always be family.”
The Boston Marathon has been been scrapped, as have the NFL owners meetings. The NFL also has 10+ teams closing facilities and cancelling all travel by coaches and scouts.
Major League Baseball is postponing all spring training games for a minimum of two weeks.
While major college athletics are done for the remainder of this school year, the status of the high school spring sports season is still uncertain.
When contacted Thursday, several area athletic directors said it was business as usual when it came to practices until they hear otherwise.
“We respect the decision made by the PIAA to suspend the winter sports championships, said DuBois AD Chuck Ferra. “We know it was a difficult decision, but understand it was made in the best interest of all those involved.
“We are proceeding with spring sports as usual until we are told otherwise by the PIAA or our administration.”
Across town at DuBois Central Catholic, Athletic Director Phil Esposito said, “With the NBA , NHL, MLS, and the NCAA suspending all sporting events, it was only a matter of time until the same action would be taken by the PIAA. Obviously the safety of the student-athletes and everyone involved is the number one priority.
“With the increasing concern of the coronavirus, it could effect the spring season but nothing has happened yet. I’m sure we will find out the spring sports situation within a couple of days.”
St. Marys AD Terry Straub echoed those thoughts.
“Unfortunately, it’s wait and see for St. Marys Area,” said Straub. “I’m anticipating more direction (Friday).”
In the southeastern part of the district, Curwensville Athletic Director and head softball coach Allen Leigey says the school district is continuing its day-to-day events and practices for now and trying to keep things as normal as possible, while continuing to monitor the situation closely.
“We are going to continue working towards opening day for spring sports until CDC or local government or PIAA steps in and suspends activity,” Leigey said. “We are in uncharted waters but panic should not be our ammo. We need to be patient and work together for the betterment of everyone — think before we react and do all the little things to keep from contracting and spreading the virus.
“I am trying to keep the Lady Tide softball team running on a normal spring season regiment with the idea that opening day is only 11 days away.”