I've noticed in the last month that state governors and mayors of some cities are acting like dictators.
I've noticed in the city parks, police tape around kid's rides, people getting fined or jailed for using their God given Constitutional right of religion and assembly.
The government wants to own us and keep us enslaved. It's Democrat run states doing so.
Oh, it's for our own good. There's a virus, you know. Wear the masks, stay six feet away and do as you're told... or else. In the meantime, people are going broke, businesses are struggling. We're happily being the lemmings!
Why do we need 3 branches of government when governors can just make a decree and people are fined or jailed for disobeying? Didn't we fight a revolutionary war against decrees from the British? Don't we have a Constitution?
Welcome to socialism! I guess some people will be happy being told where to go, when to worship, and what to do.
In the meantime, restaurants, barbers, beauty salons, and bars are closed.
Think about this. If masks work, why are businesses closed? If they don't, why are we being forced to wear them?
Dwight Brocious
Stump Creek