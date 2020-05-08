WASHINGTON (TNS) — The U.S. economy suffered its biggest labor market shock on record last month, as government figures released Friday showed the COVID-19 pandemic erased 20.5 million jobs and sent the nation’s unemployment rate to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
As recently as February, the United States had enjoyed record economic expansion and the lowest unemployment in half a century, 3.5%. Not only is that gone, but more bad news is almost certain in the weeks and months ahead.
“It’s just staggering,” said Holly Wade, director of research and policy analysis at the National Federation of Independent Business, referring to the economic damage wrought by the pandemic.
The unemployment rate was 4.4% in March and there were 870,000 job losses that month, according to revised figures that reflected the early stages of business shutdowns and mass layoffs.
Grasping for reasons to be hopeful, analysts noted that a large majority of April’s payroll job losses will be classified as temporary, and some furloughed workers have been recalled in recent days as more states begin to relax lockdowns and lift stay-at-home orders.
Still, many layoffs have no definite end date, and more could become permanent as the impact of the pandemic continues to spread.
Many medical experts and government officials expect a second wave of infections as states begin to relax social distancing rules, though the new surge is not likely to show up in the data until late summer or early fall.
All that makes predicting the extent of the economic damage and the shape of a recovery very hard. But most analysts foresee deep damage and a very slow recovery.
Even where businesses are reopening, many are operating only partially, with limits on capacity and relatively few workers on hand. Customer demand remains unknown and start-up expenses may be wasted if new outbreaks occur, forcing another round of shutdowns.
Similarly, many employees are wary of returning when their own safety is uncertain. Polls suggest it may be months before most people are comfortable going out to shop at a mall, boarding an airplane or visiting restaurants and hotels and other public venues.
And the longer consumers hold back on spending, which accounts for 70% of total U.S. economic activity, the greater the chance that many employers will have cash flow problems and decide they can’t go on.
“A lot of the recovery is going to depend upon businesses being there to reattach the displaced labor,” said Nicholas Eberstadt, a political economist at the American Enterprise Institute. “And if the regiments aren’t there, the soldiers aren’t going to be able to come back.”
J. Crew, the preppy clothing seller that last month furloughed 11,000 employees, on Monday became the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic. Neiman Marcus, the upscale department store chain, followed suit later in the week. There have been many other smaller, less visible cases of companies pushed over the edge by COVID-19.
Ezekiel Yu, 23, of Plano, Texas, was working two part-time jobs, at Angelika Film Center & Cafe and Barnes & Noble, before he was laid off from both in March. He said the layoffs were temporary, but he hasn’t heard about a return date from Barnes & Noble, and though Angelika was likely to recall him sometime in July, Yu said he’s not sure he’s ready to go back to work.
“There are more people out and about, and you know, people can be careless. I don’t know. I’m just hesitant about working with that many people,” said Yu, who graduated from the University of Texas two years ago. “I’m not sure what job I can do, if it’s safe.”
Michael Bernick, former director of California’s Employment Development Department, said, “When you reopen the economy, you’ve got to do it with confidence and not with a lot of qualifications … . And until we have that, I think even a formal reopening of the economy is not going to bring back that many jobs.”