HARRISBURG – While the entire state of Pennsylvania experienced more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, local counties showed a much smaller increase in the same timespan.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 5, that there are 50,957 positive cases of COVID-19 across all 67 counties in the state.
The state also reported an increase of 554 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,012 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the past two weeks.
Locally, Clarion County experienced one new confirmed case in the past week, increasing its number from 22 to 23, with one reported death.
In Armstrong County, the number of positive cases rose from 47 to 52 in the last week, with two deaths reported.
Butler County continues to lead the way with the most confirmed cases in the region, going from 170 a week ago to 180 this week. Six deaths have been reported in Butler County.
Jefferson County increased from 4 confirmed cases to 6 in the last week, with no deaths. And Venango and Forest counties both remained the same with 7 confirmed cases and no deaths.
At area hospitals, two confirmed cases were reported yesterday in patients at Clarion Hospital. Butler Memorial Hospital reported yesterday it had seven confirmed cases and one suspected case among its patients.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 199,925 patients who have tested negative to date in Pennsylvania. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the largest age groups impacted are 25-49 with 38 percent, ages 50-64 with 27 percent and age 65 and older with 27 percent.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date in Pennsylvania.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,625 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,284 cases among employees, for a total of 10,909 at 495 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 2,029 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,012 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.