Pictured with presenters and organizers of the Techcelerator Bootcamp are this year’s contestants, from left: Cesare Ferrari, Workflow Automation; CJ Zwick, Zwick Law; Nick Furar, Lattus; David Parrott, Odin’s Eye; Roger Dagen, Ben Franklin; Kelly Vandervort, Vort Media; Bob Dornich, Ben Franklin; Cindy Nellis, Clarion University Small Business Development Center; Alecia Marshall, Clarion University Small Business Development Center.