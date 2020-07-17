BENEZETTE — According to a Facebook post by Keystone Elk Country Alliance Thursday afternoon, the 2020 Elk Expo has been canceled.
“Due to recent gathering restrictions that mandate no outdoor crowds of more than 250 people, announced yesterday by Gov. Tom Wolf, we will regrettably be forced to cancel the 2020 Elk Expo,” the post said.
The event, created in 2001, is the “unofficial kick-off” of the fall elk-viewing season, according to KECA Operations Manager Carla Wehler. It draws thousands of people to Winslow Hill each August, offering more than 100 vendors for visitors.
“Each year, we strive to provide visitors to Pennsylvania’s wild elk country a dynamic festival with outdoor education, vendors and live entertainment. Elk Expo is a much needed annual economic boost to the region, and we are extremely saddened that will not happen this year,” KECA said in its Facebook post.