The Tri-County Weekender talked to the candidates running for the 25th Senatorial District seat, currently held by retiring Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, about how COVID-19 pandemic has affected their campaigns and how they are overcoming these challenges.
Jim Brown
Republican state Senatorial candidate Jim Brown, of Brockway, said he’s not a career politician so he doesn’t have much to compare this campaign with others but what he’s been doing is using the telephone and the internet to stay in touch with voters, workers and donors.
“On some occasions with the inner circle of the campaign committee I have been meeting with them in private homes,” Brown said. “We discuss who needs contacted and other services that the campaign might be able to help with.”
Brown said in order to reach voters, he’s been busy online making personal contacts and posting in groups with common interests to his campaign platform. He also has volunteers making personal phone calls to the super voters of the district, as his committee felt robocalls were too impersonal and would not be able to adequately answer voters’ questions.
“The most challenging aspect of the campaign so far has been the cancellation of speaking events and town hall meetings,” Brown said. “Before the virus hit my calendar was filling up rather nicely with opportunities to meet with groups of people but they have been postponed one by one. Hopefully things settle down a bit and these events can be rescheduled.”
Brown said he understands every political campaign needs yard signs and he does have a committee working on them.
“It didn’t make sense for the signs to go up 12 weeks before the election so the Lord willing we are planning to put them up about three to four weeks before election day,” said Brown. “If supporters are interested in having a sign in their yard they can message me on Facebook at Dr. Jim Brown for Pennsylvania Senate or email me at DrJimMBrown@gmail.com.”
Margie Brown
Margie Brown, a Democratic candidate running for the 25th district of the state senate and a University of Pittsburgh at Bradford professor, says she suspended all fundraising efforts as well, moving to conference calls, online meetings and Zoom seminars during the COVID-19 crisis.
“There is nothing more important than the current threat to our vulnerable populations, healthcare workers and those being hurt financially,” she said. “I certainly don’t feel that any challenges I have compare to what other people are dealing with. I guess the biggest thing is wanting to help more people get what they need. I can help them get some answers, when there are answers.”
The shutdown has been an “unfair blow” to small businesses, Brown said, but there was no other choice.
“Especially here in the rural areas, we have an aging and vulnerable population, and our healthcare systems could easily be overwhelmed without the protections we get from the initial shut down and social distancing,” she said.
Like others, Brown has been staying in touch with her family online, while enjoying that her daughter and granddaughter are living with her right now.
“It’s stressful for us like it is for others, but we cope by checking in and making sure everyone is staying safe and being resourceful,” she said.
Chris Dush
Cris Dush is the current representative for the 66th legislative district in Pennsylvania, and is seeking election for the Senate.
Like many other running for election this year, campaigning has been made difficult by the coronavirus.
“The pandemic and the governor’s response have kept all of us in the legislature extremely busy. I have not had the opportunity to get out the way I like to let the people conduct face to face job interviews with me,” Dush said.
Already holding a position in government is helping him show the people what he stands for. His social media pages are also helping him to continue reaching voters, and show them how he’s handling the current pandemic. Dush continues to reach out through the mail as well.
“Sending information in the mail about who I am and what I stand for in the House and that I will continue fighting for people in the Senate. I also have a Campaign Facebook page but more people are going to my official one in order to see what I’m actually doing,” Dush said.
Dush said he loves representing rural Pennsylvania, and hopes to continue doing so from a seat in the Senate.
“I’ve loved representing and fighting for people in rural Pennsylvania against the Harrisburg swamp these past few years and I’m hoping to take the experience and the relationships I’ve developed with others who are down there fighting it into the Senate. I pray we can all stay safe while getting our lives restored and indeed grow stronger through this,” Dush said.
He continues to be mindful of the coronavirus while trying to campaign, and keep social distancing.
“I love people and meeting new people. The restrictions on personal contact has been the greatest challenge. I am mindful of the potential harm if I were to approach someone with a compromised immune system, so I’m not knocking on doors,” Dush said.
John “Herm” Suplizio
John “Herm” Suplizio, city manager of DuBois, said a huge part of campaigning is connecting with the public. Although very necessary, Suplizio said social distancing is considerably challenging during campaign time.
“Nothing beats an in-person meeting that starts with a firm handshake,” said Suplzio. “But I’m still connecting with voters, just on a much different level than I initially anticipated.”
“As DuBois city manager, my first responsibility is to protect and inform all residents,” said Suplizio. “As I’ve helped to coordinate donations to area food banks and to procure N95 masks and other personal protective equipment for essential workers and residents of several local nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare companies, I’ve heard voters’ concerns now more than ever. To me, campaigning is not just about getting your name out there. It’s about listening to the members of the public so you can act on their best interests when elected.”
As city manager, Suplizio said he’s been fortunate enough to form great relationships with residents of his hometown and surrounding communities.
“I have wonderful family and friends supporting me who have volunteered to make phone calls, deliver yard signs and get ballots to those who plan to vote by mail,” said Suplizio. “Social media has also been a terrific way for me to connect with voters while minding social distancing guidelines. On a more personal level, I partnered with the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology to create a program to send care packages with handwritten cards to the elderly in senior living facilities. I’m also spearheading a virtual Town Hall meeting with leaders from neighboring communities to help inform families about the measures that should be taken during this COVID-19 pandemic to protect their health and lives and the health and lives of others.”
Suplizio acknowledged these are difficult times for everyone, but he is working hard to do his part to guide the community safely through this health crisis and support residents who need help locating resources in this economy.