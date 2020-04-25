John “ Jack” Matson and Brian Smith are running for the 66th Legislative District and the seat currently held by state Rep. Cris Dush, of Brookville.
For Brian Smith, of Punxsutawney, being able to talk to people one on one would be the best way to campaign. He believes a one on one conversation is the best way to win someone’s support.
“The most challenging aspect is not getting to meet people one on one in person and having a discussion to win their support,” Smith said.
Everything for his campaign can now be found online, according to Smith.
“My campaign has basically moved to online meetings and phone calls instead of door knocking,” Smith said.
John ‘Jack’ MatsonJack Matson, who currently holds a seat as a Jefferson County Commissioner, is being kept busy with running the county and campaigning alike.
“Each day brings its own set of challenges. I am gaining valuable insight into how our government works and gaining practical experience every day. What I’m learning will better prepare me to serve you. When I ran for commissioner, I ran on my experience in business. My goal was to be the best commissioner that I could be and one of the best in Pennsylvania. My peers through actions and words say that I am accomplishing that goal. I am running for State Representative on my experience in business and as a Commissioner. What I have done the past 4 years and what I’m doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is something that I’m proud of. I believe that I’m doing what you elected me to do,” Matson said.
Matson said he and his campaign team were able to follow the campaign plan for several months before the coronavirus began to impact the area. This unforeseen circumstances has shifted the timeline.
“The plan has been adapted to include additional social media, mailers, phone calls and advertising. COVID-19 moved the goal post back 5 weeks,” Matson said.
Matson and Smith both agree not being able to have face to face interactions is the most challenging aspect of campaigning during the coroanvirus pandemic.