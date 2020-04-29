BROCKWAY — Full-time BC3 students from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties can save $3,194 annually in tuition and fees compared to the average charged by Pennsylvania’s public four-year universities or nearly $29,000 each year compared to the average charged by private institutions.
Tuition and fees for BC3 students from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties pursuing 15 credits per semester for one year in 2019-2020 are $8,100.
Tuition and fees average $11,294 for students pursuing 15 credits per semester for one year in 2019-2020 at a Pennsylvania public four-year university; $13,945 at a state-related institution’s branch campus; $16,825 at a state-related institution’s main campus; and $36,801 at a private institution.
The average student-loan debt for the Class of 2018 was $35,510 in Pennsylvania, according to an Aug. 8 report in LendEDU, a website that provides comparisons for loans, credit cards and other financial products. Two-thirds of graduates from Pennsylvania institutions have student-loan debt, according to LendEDU.
St. Marys resident Kayla Challingsworth expects to earn an associate degree in early childhood education (Pre K-4) from BC3 @ Brockway in May 2021 and be among the 70 percent of BC3 graduates who are debt-free.
“BC3 @ Brockway was more affordable than trying to go to a bigger college,” said Challingsworth, 19. “I’m trying to take my dollar as far as it can go. A lot of my friends came back from the fall semester and over winter break said they are in debt already. I don’t want to brag to them, but I really felt like I was doing the right thing.”
The BC3 Education Foundation awards more than $200,000 in scholarships annually.